Assam Minister Atul Bora felicitates over 1,400 meritorious students in Bokakhat

Assam Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora on July 18 felicitated 1,412 meritorious students from the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency who excelled in the 2026 HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations during a programme held at the Open Auditorium of Bokakhat Higher Secondary School.

A total of 811 HSLC and 601 Higher Secondary successful candidates were honoured at the event. Students from Bokakhat who recently qualified in the NEET examination were also felicitated for their outstanding achievement.

Addressing the gathering, Bora described the talented youth of Bokakhat as the constituency's greatest strength and encouraged the students to pursue excellence with knowledge, discipline, integrity, compassion and perseverance. He urged them to become responsible citizens and contribute to the progress of Bokakhat, Assam and the nation.

The programme was attended by Assam Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Jayanta Malla Baruah, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, IAS officer Narayan Konwar, the District Commissioner of Golaghat, the Co-District Commissioner of Bokakhat, along with principals, headmasters, parents, distinguished citizens, representatives of various organisations and leaders of the BJP-AGP alliance.

Congratulating the students, Bora wished them success in their future academic and professional pursuits while expressing confidence that they would continue to make the state proud.