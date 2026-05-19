Assam Minister Atul Bora given charge of Parliamentary Affairs Department

Assam minister Atul Bora has been entrusted with the Parliamentary Affairs Department as an interim arrangement ahead of the first session of the newly constituted Assam Legislative Assembly, according to an official notification.

Bora, who is part of the second cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently holds the Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise departments.

“The Governor of Assam, on the advice of the Chief Minister, is pleased to allow Shri Atul Bora, Minister, Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, Excise departments to also look after the matters pertaining to Parliamentary Affairs Department, as an interim arrangement,” the notification dated May 16 stated.

The decision comes ahead of the first sitting of the new Assembly scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Besides Bora, the other ministers inducted into the cabinet are Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog and Charan Boro.

The four-day Assembly session will conclude on May 26. Chief Minister Sarma had earlier stated that the cabinet expansion would take place after the session.