Assam Minister Atul Bora hails Lovlina Borgohain's CWG silver, calls her inspiration for youth

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on August 2 congratulated Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain for winning the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, describing her as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the state.

Lovlina settled for silver after losing 4-1 by split decision to Australia's Emma Sue Greentree in a closely contested final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Congratulating the boxer, Bora praised her dedication and contribution to both Assam and the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain for winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. We feel proud of her dedication, commitment and contribution to the state and the country. After this achievement, she has become an inspiration for young athletes of Assam," Bora told ANI.

The gold medal bout remained a tactical contest throughout, with both boxers waiting for opportunities to attack. Greentree increased the tempo in the closing stages, while Lovlina responded with sharp counter-punches and effective defensive movement. However, the judges awarded the contest to the Australian by a 4-1 split decision.

The silver medal marked Lovlina's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal after earlier falling short of the podium with a quarterfinal exit at Gold Coast 2018 and a first-round defeat at Birmingham 2022.

The 28-year-old secured her place in the final with a commanding 5-0 victory over Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki in the semifinals.

One of India's most accomplished boxers, Lovlina won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming only the third Indian boxer to claim an Olympic medal. A former world champion and Arjuna Award recipient, she also won gold at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad in 2025 and currently serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Assam Government.

India finished the boxing competition in Glasgow with its best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign, winning a record 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, surpassing the country's previous best performances at the Games.