Assam Minister Atul Bora inaugurates reconstructed Dusutimukh Gaon Panchayat Office in Bokakhat

Assam Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Excise, Implementation of Assam Accord, and Border Protection & Development, Atul Bora, on June 21 inaugurated the newly reconstructed office building of the Dusutimukh Gaon Panchayat under the Golaghat West Development Block in his home constituency, Bokakhat.

The office building has been constructed with financial assistance provided under the 15th Finance Commission (15th FC) scheme to strengthen grassroots governance and improve public service delivery in rural areas.

Following the inauguration, Minister Bora attended a programme held at the Panchayat’s conference hall, where he interacted with officials and staff members. He urged them to continue serving rural communities with dedication, integrity, and sincerity while making effective use of the improved infrastructure to enhance administrative efficiency and citizen services.

Highlighting the importance of strong local governance, the minister emphasized that well-equipped Panchayat institutions play a vital role in accelerating rural development and ensuring the effective implementation of government welfare programmes.

The event was attended by members of the Zilla Parishad, the President of the Golaghat West Anchalik Panchayat, the Block Development Officer (BDO), Panchayat representatives, the Panchayat Secretary, prominent local citizens, functionaries of the BJP, AGP and SGSA, along with a large number of residents from the area.