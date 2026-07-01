Assam Minister Atul Bora inspects flood-hit Simen railway bridge in Dhemaji after Arunachal rains disrupt train services

Assam Cabinet Minister and Dhemaji District Guardian Minister Atul Bora on July 1 visited the flood-affected Simen River railway bridge to assess the damage caused by incessant rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall upstream triggered flooding in Assam's Dhemaji district, damaging the railway bridge over the Simen River and disrupting train services in the region.

Sharing the update on X, Bora said he reviewed the prevailing situation at the site and took stock of the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dhemaji Zila Parishad, along with other district officials, were present during the inspection.

The visit comes as authorities continue to monitor the flood situation and assess the impact on infrastructure and connectivity in the district following the heavy rainfall.