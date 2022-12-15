Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora ordered an enquiry on Haren Saikia on corruption charges on December 15.

Saikia has been accused of demanding a bribe from a PM Kisan beneficiary.

Notably, an allegation has been levelled upon the officer for seeking a bribe from beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme.

The incident came to light after a video shared on social media, the BJP MLA was seen scolding the agriculture officer for delaying the paperwork of a teacher. However, the officer denied any allegations against him and said that he is performing his job decently.

Also Read: Assam: Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia scolds agriculture officer for ‘demanding bribe’ from farmers

Speaking to reporters Mrinal Saikia said that he gave the money to the officer to teach him a lesson and set an example as to how shameful is it to take bribes from people. He said that he has been receiving many complaints from the farmers that corrupt practices are taking place in the agriculture department office premises.

“The teacher came to me and said that he needs the signature of the agriculture officer to complete his documentation on PM Kisan Scheme but the officer kept on asking for money from him and denied his signature.”, Mrinal Saikia said.

“I suggest the government should see if the official work can be done without these people. If office works are done properly we do not need such corrupt people in the department”., Saikia added.