Assam Minister Atul Bora reported that although the water level of the Brahmaputra River is receding in Morigaon district, the flood situation remains severe, with three fatalities recorded. Acting on instructions from Assam Chief Minister, Bora visited Morigaon to assess the flood situation firsthand.

"The situation remains grave," Bora stated, noting that 28 districts across the state have been affected by the floods. Following a state Cabinet meeting led by the Chief Minister, directives were issued to visit the flood-stricken districts of Morigaon and Nagaon. In Morigaon, the deluge has impacted 55,459 people and submerged 194 villages, affecting 12,963 hectares of crop area.

To aid farmers, Rs 381 crore was released under the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Bora instructed the district administration to extend all necessary assistance to those affected by the floods. "Our government will provide relief materials to those in need," he assured.

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