Assam Minister Atul Bora reviews flood relief measures at Bonbagan Camp in Bokakhat

Assam Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora on July 21 inspected the flood relief camp at Bonbagan Tea Garden Primary School in Bokakhat LAC to review the relief and rehabilitation measures for families affected by the floods.

During the visit, Bora interacted with camp inmates and assessed the arrangements for food and other essential services. He directed the concerned officials to ensure that timely assistance reaches every affected family without any inconvenience.

The Minister assured that the administration would continue to provide all necessary support until normalcy is fully restored in the flood-hit areas.

The inspection was attended by the Circle Officer of Khumtai Revenue Circle, the President and members of the Anchalik Panchayat, the Gaon Panchayat President, officials from various departments, and the General Secretaries and party workers of the district committees of the BJP and AGP.