Assam Minister Atul Bora on October 16 criticised remarks made by advocate Prashant Bhushan, claiming that repeated electoral setbacks had led some people to lose faith in electoral politics and attempt to destabilise the Indian government.

Speaking in Golaghat, Bora said people across the country continued to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were politically aware.

“After a series of failures in electoral politics, they have lost faith and confidence, which is why they are trying to destabilise the Indian government.

But the people of India have full faith in Modiji and are very politically conscious. I don't think anyone will be able to destabilise the country,” Bora said.

The minister’s remarks came in response to Bhushan’s comments. However, the specific remarks by Bhushan that prompted Bora’s reaction were not detailed in the statement provided.