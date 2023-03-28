Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora has refused to comment on the 'gamosa case' which has recently become a subject of controversy in the state. The minister, while speaking to reporters in Bokakhat, said that he did not want to bring up another controversy in a time when people were enjoying the festive season of Bihu.

"Why do you ask about things that are bad in the middle of Bihu?" he questioned the reporters. "Ask about Bihu..see how beautifully the girls danced Bihu..they played Gagana, Sutuli so well..ask about all those questions", he added.

The 'gamosa case' refers to the recent incident in which members of the Bengali Sahitya Sabha, Assam (BSSA) allegedly tore apart a traditional Assamese gamosa and stitched it back together with another gamosa as a sign of unity. The move was met with harsh criticism from various sections of society who alleged that the act had hurt the sentiments of the Assamese people.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Convenor of the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) Pradip Dutta Roy demanded strict action against all persons involved in the incident. Despite being a Bengali himself, Roy said that he did not support the gamosa being "disrespected" in such a way.

Roy also pointed out that even ministers of the Assam cabinet were present at the program where the gamosa was presented in its altered form, making them equally liable for the entire issue.

The 'gamosa case' has sparked a debate on social media platforms, with many expressing their disappointment and anger at the incident. However, Atul Bora's statement has brought a new perspective to the matter, urging people to focus on the festive season and not to dwell on controversies.