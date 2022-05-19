On Thursday morning, Minister of Agriculture, Govt. of Assam Atul Bora’s convoy vehicle met with an accident in Hojai district.

According to reports, the incident happened on NH-54 in the Barbaha area when a convoy vehicle, a Bolero, attempted to overtake an Army vehicle but collided with it instead.

The vehicle's driver was injured in the collision and is said to be in critical condition.

Bora and his convoy were on their way to Hojai to assess the flood situation when the accident occurred.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed his cabinet ministers to visit flood-ravaged Assam districts and ensure that essentials are delivered to those in need.

He told media reporters that a total of 12 metric tonnes of food will be airdropped as a relief package at Haflong in Dima Hasao.

He also told ministers Jogen Mohan and Bimal Bora that they needed to get to Haflong as soon as possible to oversee the process.

"Two cabinet ministers have already begun their journey to flood-affected districts to assess the situation. "They have been instructed to reach there even by two wheeler if road connectivity is disrupted," he said.

Furthermore, the chief minister stated that the Barak Valley, which has also been severely flooded, has enough food, gasoline, and diesel to last for more than a week.

CM Sarma also stated that state ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Ashok Singhal have been ordered to visit Barak Valley tomorrow to assess the situation.

Earlier, on July 29, 2021, Bora's convoy had met with a road accident near Nongpoh on the Guwahati-Shillong Road at Umran Dairy. Fortunately, the minister was not injured in the incident.

He was driving from Guwahati to Silchar when one of the vehicles lost control at Umran Dairy in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.

Two police officers who were in the minister's pilot car were injured in the accident.