Amid the reeling controversy over Assamese-Bangla paired gamosa, Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah issued a statement on March 27 and claimed that the photo of him holding the controversial Assamese-Bangla paired gamosa which is going viral on social media, was taken one and a half years ago.

Borah while speaking to the reporters said that the pairing of another community's gamosa or giving it another structure or design will surely hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam.

“The photo of mine holding the gamosa, which is making rounds on social media was taken one and a half years ago,” added Borah.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu speaking to reporters on the issue said that

The Bangla Sahitya Sabha on its first state-level conference honoured Assamese-Bangla paired gamosa to their guest including Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The gamosa controversy has been grabbing headlines since the photo went viral on March 26.

With the photo of Ranoj Pegu adorning the paired gamosa around his neck and taking part in the inaugural ceremony going viral on social media, a photo of Bimal Borah smiling while holding the gamosa too went viral on social media on March 26.





Also read : Assam: Controversy over Gamosa at Bangla Sahitya Sabha state conference in Guwahati