Assam Minister Bimal Bora's convoy vehicle met with an accident in Sibsagar today while Prime Minister Modi was en route to a public meeting. The mishap resulted in injuries to three policemen and two activists.

The accident occurred on the 37 no. highway near Pragati Hospital, causing a disruption during the Prime Minister's visit to the region. Details of the incident are still emerging but initial reports indicate that the convoy vehicle was involved in a collision, leading to injuries among those traveling in it.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene and the injured individuals including three policemen and two activists were rushed to nearby medical facilities for prompt medical attention. The extent of their injuries and their current conditions are yet to be disclosed.

The specific circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear and an official investigation is likely to be initiated to determine the cause of the collision