Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary reviews implementation of government schemes in Barpeta

A review meeting on the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0 was held in Barpeta on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, Guardian Minister of the district.





The meeting was attended by MLAs or their representatives, the District Commissioner, CEO Zilla Parishad, DDC, ADCs, Assistant Commissioners, BDOs, and officials from various departments, and representatives of political parties.



The Guardian Minister urged officials to expedite the dissemination of welfare schemes to ensure timely and effective delivery to beneficiaries.



Discussions also included the Assam Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and CMAAA (Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan) schemes. Shri Patowary called for greater outreach, convergence, and proliferation of these initiatives to ensure maximum impact at the grassroots level. The Minister also stressed that an equal number of beneficiaries should be selected from each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) to maintain fairness.