Assam Minister Charan Boro reviews progress of key government schemes and development initiatives in Baksa

Assam Transport and Welfare of Bodoland Department Minister and Guardian Minister of Baksa district, Charan Boro, on Wednesday, June 10 reviewed the progress of major government schemes and ongoing development initiatives in the district during a review meeting held at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Mushalpur.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Thaneswar Basumatary and Maneswar Brahma, BTC Executive Members Begum Aktara and Augustus Tigga, BTC MCLAs Diganta Goyary and Rekha Rani Das Boro, Baksa District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, IAS, along with Additional District Commissioners, Circle Officers, Heads of Departments and other concerned officials.

The meeting commenced with an introductory interaction between the Guardian Minister and district officials, followed by a detailed review of key developmental and welfare programmes being implemented across the district.

Boro took stock of the implementation status of flagship government schemes, including Orunodoi and the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA). Progress under development initiatives such as Asom Darshan and the Vibrant Village Programme was also reviewed.

Special emphasis was placed on the district’s flood preparedness measures. The Guardian Minister assessed the readiness of vulnerable and flood-prone areas, availability of relief resources, arrangements for ex-gratia assistance, and emergency response mechanisms.

He also reviewed the availability of highlands for sheltering livestock during floods and examined the preparedness of the Veterinary Department to protect animals during emergencies.

The meeting further discussed issues related to human-elephant conflict and reviewed mitigation measures being undertaken in the district, including the installation of solar electric fencing, bio-fencing initiatives and plantation activities.

In addition, the status of roads and building infrastructure, transport services and healthcare delivery systems in the district was examined.

Addressing the officials, Boro stated that regular review meetings would be conducted to closely monitor the implementation of development projects and government schemes. He also informed that he would undertake field visits across different parts of the district in the coming days to assess the ground-level execution of various developmental works and welfare programmes.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner and departmental officials briefed the Guardian Minister on the progress of ongoing projects, key challenges faced by various departments and measures being taken to address district-specific issues.