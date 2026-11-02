Assam minister Ashok Singhal has denied any connection with a Personal Security Officer (PSO) accused by a woman in a complaint lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Outpost.

In a statement posted on X, Singhal clarified that the individual named in media reports was neither his PSO nor had ever been appointed or engaged by him in any capacity.

He described the allegation linking the individual to him as "entirely baseless" and urged people not to be misled by what he termed misinformation or attempts to create a false impression.

Singhal said he trusted that an impartial investigation would establish the facts and bring the truth to light.

The clarification comes after reports that a woman had lodged a complaint against a PSO, alleging that the individual was connected to the minister. The nature of the complaint and the allegations against the PSO were not detailed in Singhal's statement.