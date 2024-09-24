The Minister of Soil Conservation, Handloom and Textiles, Sericulture, and Welfare of Bodoland Development, Urkhau Gwra Brahma held a high-level review meeting at the new conference hall of the District Commissioner's office, directing urgent interventions to address pressing development challenges in Cachar district.

The meeting, attended by senior district officials, focused on enhancing multiple sectors, emphasising on immediate and long-term solutions for sustainable growth.

At the outset, Cachar District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav welcomed the Minister and the attendees, briefing the house on the objectives of the meeting. Minister Brahma provided clear directives across departments, ensuring that urgent issues are prioritised for resolution.

The Assistant Director of Handloom and Sericulture highlighted the lack of Jaquard machines and Yarn banks in the district, hampering productivity. Minister Brahma urged the department to promote the Swanirbhar Naari Scheme by conducting awareness campaigns to boost trader and entrepreneur registrations.

He further directed officials to improve market exposure for local weavers.

In the sericulture sector, issues of encroachment at the Dolaicherra sericulture farm were brought to light, and the District Commissioner was instructed to take swift action to resolve the matter.

The minister also expressed concern over the Green Highway Project, instructing officials to protect the plantations along the Silchar-Balacherra section and called for the creation of a district profile of ongoing soil conservation projects. During discussions on irrigation, Brahma emphasised the need for a comprehensive action plan to expand irrigation coverage in rain-fed and drought-prone areas, encouraging the use of micro-irrigation systems to improve water efficiency in agriculture.

The Joint Director of Health presented the progress made in key health initiatives, including maternal and child care programmes. However, concerns were raised about staff shortages at SM Dev Civil Hospital and MG Model Hospital.

He assured attendees that these critical issues, including vacancies for anesthetists and specialists, would be brought to the government's attention for prompt resolution.

The District Agriculture Officer informed the minister that over 59,500 farmers in Cachar received the 17th installment of PM-Kisan. However, staffing shortages, with 127 out of 147 posts vacant in the agriculture department, were also highlighted.

The minister also emphasised the need to promote entrepreneurship in agriculture, directing the government to address the staffing shortfall. Additionally, the absence of key positions under the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) department, including Block Program Managers and MIS Managers for MGNREGA, was raised as a significant issue.

Minister Urkhau Gwra Brahma concluded the meeting by assuring all departments that the government will prioritise resolving these critical challenges to ensure the holistic development of Cachar district.