Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika today announced that the BJP led state government would be announcing 40,000 government jobs over the rest of its tenure during the two and half years period.

Addressing a public rally in Tongola constituency, Hazarika said that the government is going to announce 40,000 government jobs for the youths of the state over the next two an half years. Hazarika said that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has kept his promise of providing 87,000 youths of the state with government jobs. Hazarika further said that the government has ensured that all the jobs are provided to youths away from the shadow of corruption and without any incident of bribery.

Talking about other schemes of the government, Hazarika further said that 27 lakh families in the state have been made beneficiaries of the Arunoday scheme. Here the minister said that the government will be striving to bring in families under the Arunoday scheme in the next two years.

Talking about waiving off microfinance loans in the state, Hazarika said that so far the government has waived microfinance loans worth Rs 2000 crore.

The Assam cabinet minister further said that under the Aatmanirbhar scheme, about 1 lakh unemployed youths would be given loans of Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakhs for becoming entrepreneurs and becoming self reliant.

He further talked of the Ayushman Bharat scheme under which people have been provided with health insurance upto a cover of Rs 5 lakhs. He also said that the Himanta Biswa Sarms government has taken the number of medical colleges in Assam from six in the Congress regime to today's current statistics of 12 medical colleges.

Talking about developing infrastructure, Hazarika said that the government is now carving plans to create the much talked about ring road in Guwahati. He said here that the people of Udalguri and the surrounding region would benefit the most from the proposed ring road. He further said that the government is putting focus for more development of road connectivity in the BTR region.