Assam BJP spokesperson and minister of information and public relations, Pijush Hazarika while speaking at a press conference about the hiring for Grade III and IV positions today in Janata Bhawan, said that about 14 lakh applicants are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations for recruitment into nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts for different State government departments.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had already held a virtual meeting with the DCs and other stakeholders on Wednesday and briefed them with all necessary instructions for the examinations which will be held on 21, 28 August and 11 September, 2022.

The minister urged the concerned people to avoid creating a restless environment in response to some organisations' involvement in protests against CAA particularly this time when the government is holding recruitment exams for around 30,000 positions. He said, "we may have differences in terms of our ideology, but one should not create restless environment during one of the largest recruitment drives of the state government, keeping the job aspirants as the hostages".

Minister Hazarika further added, “During 2019 protest against CAA, some leaders and organizations had misled the common people with twisted and wrong facts and statements. Some miscreants even damaged many properties in Guwahati including Kalaskhetra in the name of protesters then. Yet the people understood the reality and gave mandate to the present government.”

On the other hand while asked about applicants from other states appearing for state government jobs, the minister said that governments are always run under laws of the Constitution and under rules and regulations of the country, if they are eligible to apply for a few posts, we should not stop them. The minister also said that following the same rules, people from Assam are also working in other states.