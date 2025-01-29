Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass convened a press conference at the Pathsala Sahitya Sabha office, where he was joined by Nipan Kumar Talukdar and Anupam Sharma.



During the session, he provided a comprehensive update on ongoing initiatives, emphasizing that all scheduled work is set for completion by the 31st of this month.



A major focus of the briefing was the extensive food distribution effort. Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass detailed the contributions made by various individuals and organizations.



With the assistance of Anupam Sharma, Gautam Constructions, and the residents of Dhemaji, Minister Ranoj Kumar Pegu and Minister Krishnendu Pal will provide a full day's meal to those in need.



Additionally, Minister Kaushik Roy is taking charge of refreshments, while the Marwari community of Howly and Barpeta Road have extended their support by offering a meal.



Notable contributions also came from Bolin Chetia, Narayan Deka, Ashok Agarwala, and others, who collectively donated for refreshments worth Rs 5 lakh. Further elaboration was given on the support provided by Nirmal Haloi College, Pragjyotish Club, and various other organizations and individuals.



Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Pramod Boro also outlined their respective contributions. In an effort to support representatives attending the event, Nipan Kumar Talukdar arranged for bags and essential items. Additionally, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Deka will honour guests with commemorative mementos.



A significant announcement was the contribution by senior scientist Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, who extended financial assistance for the construction of an 87-foot-high structure. The press briefing also underscored the various donors and their respective contributions, highlighting the collective effort in supporting the initiative.





In a noteworthy act of support, Krishna Kanta Handique College covered all expenses for the flag hoisting ceremony. Furthermore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma contributed Rs 10 lakh, while Pathsala Shikshapith extended financial aid amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh.





Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS) is set to take place from January 31 to February 4 at Bhattadev Kshetra in Bajali district. Spanning 1,100 bighas of land, the venue is ready, with two days left for the prestigious literary event.





The session is expected to draw over 500,000 representatives from across Assam, along with prominent litterateurs from the United States, Germany, the UK, Nepal, Arunachal Pradesh, and other regions.





Special accommodations have been arranged for the attendees, and traditional Assamese cuisine, including laru, pitha, and vegetarian meals, will be served to showcase the region's rich culinary heritage.



The organizers anticipate a crowd of 100,000 to 200,000 people each day over the five-day event.