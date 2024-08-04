Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, on August 4, praised the Morigaon district administration for implementing several innovative welfare programmes.

Taking to Twitter, Hazarika stated, "Our districts are coming up with innovative techniques to ensure maximum welfare of the citizen".

Our districts are coming up with innovative techniques to ensure maximum welfare of the citizen.



In a recent instance, Morigaon district administration under the guidance of @DcMorigaon have implemented a number of best practices including setting up of raised multipurpose… pic.twitter.com/1N5AUPaCRy — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 4, 2024

The Morigaon district administration, under the guidance of the District Commissioner, has launched a series of "best practices" aimed at improving citizens' lives.

These include the construction of raised multipurpose shelter homes, implementation of palliative care services, provision of free morphine for cancer patients, mammography screenings for 1,000 women and advancements in public sanitation.