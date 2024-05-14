Assam's Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, signaled a broader crackdown on corruption within the department following the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption's recent arrest of a high-ranking engineer implicated in a bribery scandal.

The anti-corruption agency made significant strides on Monday by apprehending the executive engineer (PHE) at the office of the Superintending Engineer (PHE), North Lakhimpur Circle, located in Guwahati's Hengrabari area. Subsequent raids at the engineer's residence uncovered a substantial cache of cash, estimated at around Rs 80 lakhs.

In response to this development, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah convened a press conference to address the issue. He affirmed the state government's steadfast commitment to combatting bribery and corruption, asserting that stringent measures have been put in place to tackle such malpractices.

During the press briefing, Mallabaruah underscored the government's proactive stance against corruption, hinting at imminent arrests in connection with ongoing investigations. He emphasized the pivotal role of digitalization in eliminating intermediaries and urged both contractors and engineers to remain vigilant against corrupt practices, even in the digital era.

Regarding the arrested engineer, identified as Jayanta Goswami, Mallabaruah emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into his financial affairs to ascertain the source of his amassed wealth. Legal action, he affirmed, would be pursued rigorously against those found guilty of corruption.

In a subsequent court appearance, the special judge in Guwahati granted a four-day police custody for Jayanta Goswami, following the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption's request for a five-day remand.