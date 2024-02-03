Assam cabinet minsiter Jayantamalla Baruah has said that people who speak honestly will always end up appreciating Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma for his work.

Speaking to reporters today, Baruah said that people who speak honestly will always end up appreciating CM Sarma for his work and committement to the people. Baruah's comments comes after recently Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who is considered one of the vical leaders in the opposition, sang praises for the Assam CM during the launch of the renovation project for the iconic Rang Ghar monument.

"Anybody in Assam who speaks honestly will always end up appreciating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Be it Akhil Gogoi, be it Lurin Gogoi or be it anybody... they will have to appreciate the Chief Minister if they speak honestly. Now speaking under political pressure makes matters different. Anybody away from political pressure, if he speaks then he will have to appreciate the Chief Minsiter," said the Assam minsiter.