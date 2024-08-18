In a significant stride towards societal rehabilitation and empowerment, Minister Nandita Gorlosa inaugurated the "Karagar Se Karigar" skill development program at Silchar Jail, marking a notable milestone on the 78th Independence Day. Accompanied by Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato, DSP Hemen Das of the SB Branch, and Assistant Commissioner Praveen Mahato, the initiative seeks to equip inmates with vocational skills, fostering their reintegration into society.

The "Karagar Se Karigar" program, an initiative envisioned by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, targets 29 jails across Assam, with a special focus on transforming the lives of 1,000 inmates at Silchar Jail. The program offers short-term courses in tailoring, domestic data entry operations, hand-held device maintenance, and hand embroidery. By connecting inmates with potential employers, this initiative not only provides practical skills but also opens doors to new opportunities, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

During her address, Minister Gorlosa emphasized the broader impact of the program, stating, "This initiative transcends mere skill training; it embodies hope, opportunity, and the promise of a brighter future for those who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law." Her remarks highlighted the essential role of such programs in offering a second chance to those seeking to reintegrate into society.

Following the event at the jail, Minister Gorlosa continued her day of impactful initiatives by inaugurating a new Aadhaar center at Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH). The first Aadhaar card generated at the center was for a newborn baby, symbolizing the assurance of a secure identity from the outset of life. This new facility is expected to significantly benefit both newborns and the general public, ensuring broader access to this crucial identity document.

In addition to the inauguration, Minister Gorlosa held discussions with Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of SMCH, and met with junior doctors to address their concerns. She reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing the region's healthcare system, underscoring the government's dedication to improving services for all citizens.

These initiatives, spearheaded by Minister Gorlosa and supported by the Cachar district administration, reflect a concerted effort to uplift and empower the community. By providing opportunities for growth and development, regardless of individual circumstances, these programs aim to foster an inclusive environment where everyone has the chance to thrive.