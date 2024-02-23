As part of mission Bashundhara 2.0 campaign launched with the aim of giving land rights to the Khilonjiya people, the Minister for Public Health, Fisheries, Skill Development and Tourism, Jayanta Malla Barua today formally distributed land pattas to a total of 3,757 beneficiaries of Duliajan assembly constituency and 4,282 beneficiaries in Naharkatia assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, The Minister mentioned that this step taken under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and granting land rights to the Khilonjiya people will solve the problems of land and create social equality and ensure a secure future of Assam.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes land pattas in Dhemaji under Mission Basundhara 2.0

The Minister further said that after the success of Mission Bashundhara 1.0 and 2.0, our Government under Mission Bashundhara 3.0 is thinking of starting the services of the next generation in order to solve the problems related to land and increase the revenue required for development works.

Minister Baruah also said that i am confident that the common efforts and partnership of all through a digitized medium will take Mission Basundhara 3.0 to the pinnacle of success.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India Rameshwar Teli, MLA from Naharkatia Assembly constituency Taranga Gogoi and local dignitaries and the public were present at the distribution ceremony of land pattas held at Nagaon Hajowa Pathar Auditorium in Naharkatia.

Similarly, local dignitaries were present at the distribution of land pattas held at the Bihutali Auditorium in Duliajan.