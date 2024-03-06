Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has labelled Bhupen Borah, APCC president of the Congress party, as the biggest 'joker' in politics.

While Replying to a question from reporters on how long the Congress will remain like this, the minister said the Congress will continue like this as long as the leadership of the Joker remains.

Taking a dig at Congress president Bhupen Borah, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters today that Bhupen Borah is a political joker as he never fails to amuse the public with his statements.

The way the Joker comes out in the circus, everyone claps their hands - it feels good, it feels fluttered. But the Joker is not the main man in the circus. The minister reiterated that the main man in the circus is different, but Bhupen Bora can never be the main man in the circus.



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He added that the day people who can take the lead come out, it is a different matter. and today, a joker is running the circus i.e. the Congress party.

Earlier in February this year, Jayanta Malla Baruah in a recent statement expressed concern over the opposition's approach to assembly proceedings, labelling it an undesirable tradition. The spokesperson highlighted that each member is allotted a minimum of 3 minutes to speak, emphasizing the importance of allowing constructive discussions without interruptions.

Despite the open forum for discussion, the spokesperson noted instances of shouting and preventing members from expressing their views which they deemed counterproductive to the democratic process. The spokesperson urged the opposition to embrace a more collaborative approach, assuring that the government is ready to address their concerns.

"We are prepared to respond to questions from every department," the spokesperson stated, emphasizing the government's willingness to engage in dialogue. The spokesperson also pointed out that addressing the opposition's questions could reveal potential shortcomings urging them to consider the consequences of their actions.