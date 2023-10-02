Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, today inaugurated 'RURAL MART' at Nalbari Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in the presence of DC Nalbari Varnali Deka, State Mission Director, ASRLM Krishna Baruah and the concerned officials.

The District Administration driven by the constructive idea of DC Nalbari, took up the initiative of setting up the Mart under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Deptt. of Panchayat and Rural Development and it is slated to have support from NABARD in the long run.

The Mart will facilitate local SHGs to sell their locally-made products. Indigenous food like pitha, ladoo will also be available. Customers will be able to order specifically designed clothes, and pickles on the mart.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister spoke about ways to uplift SHGs in villages of the district and their contribution to the District's as well as the State's economy. He also spoke about various government supports to SHGs and urged them to take advantage of those.



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The State Mission Director also addressed the program and urged the SHGs to utilise their earnings in different activities instead of lending them to others.

Post inaugural ceremony, the Minister along with DC also attended PRAGYA QUIZ - a quiz competition conducted at Nalbari Regional Science Centre and Planetarium on the occasion of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign of GoI and distributed prizes to some of the winners of the competition.

This was the run-up to the online quiz series on World River Day(24th Sept), Antyodaya Diwas(25th Sept), World Environmental Health Day(26th Sept) and World Tourism Day (27th Sept) held on the social media pages on the administration which saw widespread participation by students and Public from all walks of life.

The Planetarium was inaugurated by the CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 6, 2022.