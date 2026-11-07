Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 7 inaugurated the VCDC-level competitions of ‘Khel Maharan 3.0’ at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School playground in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, the event aims to promote sports at the grassroots level and provide young athletes across the state with opportunities to showcase their talents.

The initiative, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is witnessing growing participation and enthusiasm in its third edition.

Cabinet colleague Biswajit Daimary and Tamulpur MLA Victor Kumar Das were also present at the inauguration.