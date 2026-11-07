Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurates VCDC-Level Khel Maharan 3.0 competitions in Tamulpur
Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurated the VCDC-level Khel Maharan 3.0 competitions in Tamulpur. The third edition seeks to expand grassroots sporting opportunities for young athletes across the state.
- Assam's Sports and Youth Welfare Department organised the grassroots sporting event
- The initiative offers young athletes opportunities to showcase their sporting talent
- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma guided the statewide sports initiative
Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 7 inaugurated the VCDC-level competitions of ‘Khel Maharan 3.0’ at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School playground in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, the event aims to promote sports at the grassroots level and provide young athletes across the state with opportunities to showcase their talents.
The initiative, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is witnessing growing participation and enthusiasm in its third edition.
Cabinet colleague Biswajit Daimary and Tamulpur MLA Victor Kumar Das were also present at the inauguration.
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