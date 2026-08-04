Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inspects Tamulpur Medical College, says project nearing completion

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on August 4 visited the under-construction Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital at Kachubari to review the progress of the project, which has entered its final phase of construction.

Baruah, accompanied by Health Minister Ashok Singhal, held a review meeting with officials of the concerned departments to assess the status of the work and ensure timely completion of the medical college.

He said the institution represents another major step towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision of establishing one medical college in every district of Assam, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving access to quality medical education across the state.

During the visit, the ministers also participated in a plantation drive within the medical college campus, highlighting the government's commitment to promoting a greener and more sustainable healthcare environment.

The Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital is expected to significantly enhance healthcare services in the Bodoland Territorial Region and neighbouring areas once it becomes operational.