Jayanta Malla Baruah in a recent statement expressed concern over the opposition's approach to assembly proceedings, labeling it an undesirable tradition. The spokesperson highlighted that each member is allotted a minimum of 3 minutes to speak, emphasizing the importance of allowing constructive discussions without interruptions.

Despite the open forum for discussion, the spokesperson noted instances of shouting and preventing members from expressing their views which they deemed counterproductive to the democratic process. The spokesperson urged the opposition to embrace a more collaborative approach, assuring that the government is ready to address their concerns.

"We are prepared to respond to questions from every department," the spokesperson stated, emphasizing the government's willingness to engage in dialogue. The spokesperson also pointed out that addressing the opposition's questions could reveal potential shortcomings urging them to consider the consequences of their actions.

The statement concluded with a critique of the opposition's focus, suggesting that the Congress party appears more interested in garnering media attention than actively participating in meaningful legislative work. The spokesperson's plea for constructive dialogue underscores the importance of maintaining a healthy and productive assembly environment for the benefit of the public.