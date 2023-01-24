Assam Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Tourism,

Jayanta Malla Baruah's Twitter account has been recovered after unknown miscreants on January 10 hacked his account.

Baruah took to Twitter and wrote, "This is to inform you all that my official Twitter account was compromised on 10th January 2023, and lots of spam Tweets were posted subsequently. We have regained access to the account today and made it functional again. The Tweets published during this period were not done by me".

https://twitter.com/jayanta_malla/status/1617588362650718208?s=20&t=BNchdNdMWgMx6sa4t01mow

The minister also urged the people to ignore his earlier tweet and termed them as 'spam tweets'.

The official Twitter account of the minister was hacked on January 10, 2023, and lots of spam tweets had been sent from his Twitter account.

Also read: Assam: Government to set up 50 mw solar power unit on evicted land in Sonitpur; Other Key Cabinet Decisions