Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah alleges GST evasion by Akhil Gogoi-linked Orchid Park, calls for probe

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday, July 15 accused Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi of evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) through the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, and sought the Assam Legislative Assembly's approval to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Speaking on the eighth day of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Mallabaruah alleged that the orchid park, which he claimed is operated by Akhil Gogoi, had been collecting entry fees from visitors without paying the applicable GST.

Describing the alleged tax evasion as a "serious offence," the Finance Minister told the House that officials could be deputed to investigate the matter if the Assembly granted permission.

"Akhil Gogoi has been running the orchid park and collecting fees from visitors without paying GST on them," Mallabaruah alleged during the proceedings.

Seeking the House's approval for an inquiry, he further said, "If the House permits it, I will send officials to investigate the matter. By evading taxes, Akhil Gogoi has committed treason."

The allegations came hours after Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the Assembly for the remainder of the day following repeated interruptions during Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's concluding speech on the state Budget.

The confrontation unfolded after Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass had ruled that members would not be permitted to interrupt the Chief Minister while he was addressing the House. Despite this direction, Gogoi repeatedly sought permission to intervene and continued raising issues during the speech.

Treasury bench members objected to the interruptions, maintaining that the Speaker had already barred interventions during the Chief Minister's address. Following repeated warnings, Speaker Dass suspended Gogoi from the proceedings for the rest of the day.

The Budget Session witnessed tense exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, with the Finance Minister's allegations adding to the day's political flashpoints. The allegations against Akhil Gogoi were made on the floor of the Assembly, and no response from the Raijor Dal leader on the Finance Minister's claims was immediately available.