Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on May 19 officially launched the first Jal Shala, under the Jal Doot programme initiating to act as a Community-level voluntary system that carries out functionality and impact assessment of Water Supply Schemes and sensitizes the community on its sustainability.

Under this programme, more than two lakh students will be trained to become Jal Doots through more than seven thousand JalShala across the state.

The fundamental objective of the Jal Doot Programme is to create a network of dedicated volunteers among students of Classes VIII-XII, known as "Jal Doots" who act as a catalyst for change within their communities.

In his remarks about the Jal Doot initiative, Minister Baruah said that this initiative of Jal Doot is unique in our state and rest of the country can adopt it as a model from us.

He reiterated that initiatives like this will encourage students to work for community development and help build in them a leadership quality which will benefit them in the long run.

By referring to the progress of JJM in Assam, he mentioned " Almost 50% of the people in Assam have already been covered through FHTCs and we are aiming towards 100% coverage soon."

JJM will ensure clean drinking water in each and every household which will reduce water borne diseases to a great extent, he added.

The Jal Shala will cover topics such as Water conservation, WASH and Water Quality, Water Supply Schemes, and Community Participation followed by Community interactions to understand the status of Piped Water Supply Schemes.

The meeting was attended by MP Queen Ojha, MD JJM Kailash Karthik, DC Kamrup Keerti Jalli, OSD to CM Hemanta Choudhury and other senior officials.