In the run-up to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah launched a strong attack on the Congress, asserting that the party is bound for a decisive defeat.

Speaking at an election rally, Mallabaruah alleged that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has already prepared an explanation to justify the party’s expected loss. He further claimed that even Borah’s closest associates recognize the Congress' dwindling influence in these elections.

At a campaign event in the 36 No. Rani constituency on Wednesday, Mallabaruah actively supported Pushpanjali Kumari Boro, the BJP-AGP-backed candidate who also has the endorsement of the Rabha Joint Struggle Committee.

Confident about a sweeping victory for the ruling alliance in all 36 constituencies, the minister predicted that Boro would secure the highest vote count in her constituency.

Additionally, Mallabaruah dismissed Congress as an irrelevant force in the upcoming polls, further emphasizing the party’s declining political presence in the region.