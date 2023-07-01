Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on July 1 expressed his criticism towards the three Gogois and emphasized the need for clubs, NGOs, and self-help groups to refrain from involving themselves in politics. The statement comes in response to a protest organized by Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi against the delimitation process, where they gathered on a common platform in Sivsagar.

Speaking at a public event in Dhubri, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah strongly voiced his disapproval of the three Gogois' actions and their stance on the ongoing political situation. He highlighted the importance of the delimitation process, implemented by the Election Commission, in safeguarding the interests of the mainstream indigenous of Assam.

Minister Baruah emphasized that those who oppose the delimitation are at odds with the majority of Assamese people, asserting that rejecting it would be tantamount to opposing the existence of Assam and the nation as a whole. He further remarked that the three Gogois would eventually be marginalized and eliminated from Assam.

Responding to Lurinjyoti Gogoi's criticism of the BJP regarding indigenous issues, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated that the kind of politics propagated by Lurinjyoti Gogoi and his associations will face severe criticism in the future. He advised Gogoi to prioritize serving the country before engaging in political debates.