The chopper carrying Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah suffered an engine failure on October 18, compelling an emergency landing at the Guwahati Airport. The incident, though alarming, resulted in no injuries.

The incident unfolded when the minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah was returning from his trip to South Salmara-Mankachar district.. Mid-flight, the chopper experienced engine difficulties, compelling the pilot initiate an emergency landing protocol. The Guwahati Airport was chosen as the safest option for the landing.