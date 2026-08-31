Assam Minister Kaushik Rai visits Boragaon waste dumping ground

Assam Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushik Rai on August 31 visited the Boragaon waste dumping ground in Guwahati and held a detailed discussion with departmental officials on the reuse and recycling of waste.

The discussions focused particularly on identifying effective ways to utilise combustible waste and strengthen waste-management practices in the city.

Rai was accompanied by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Shri Mrigen Sarania, Secretary, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Dr. Jeevan B, GMC Commissioner Shri Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, and other senior officials.

The visit comes as the Guwahati Municipal Corporation continues its efforts to make the city cleaner and move towards a waste-free Guwahati, with renewed emphasis on scientific waste management, recycling and better utilisation of waste resources.