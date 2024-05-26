Assam Cabinet Minister Keshav Mahanta has made a significant contribution to the education sector in Kaliabor by donating Rs 2 lakh for the development of infrastructure in high schools and higher secondary schools. This initiative aims to support the 100 percent pass rate achieved by students in these institutions.

At a felicitation ceremony held on Sunday at Kuwaritol Muktijujuru Bhawan, Minister Mahanta congratulated 742 meritorious students who excelled in the recent examinations. The event recognized 471 students who achieved special success in the Higher Secondary Examination and 221 students who excelled in the Higher Secondary Final Examination.

Among the distinguished students were Jessica Hazarika from St Roberts High School, who secured the highest marks in the sub-division in the Higher Secondary Final Examination; Kasturi Bora, who topped the arts stream; Meena Kumari Mandal, who excelled in the science stream; and Jyotismita Saikia from Kaliabor College, who led the commerce stream.

Minister Mahanta, who has been encouraging students annually since 2006, emphasized the importance of academic excellence and assured continued support for educational advancements in the region. The ceremony also featured eminent journalist Prashant Rajguru as the chief guest, who delivered an inspiring speech to the students.

For 19 consecutive years, Mahanta has recognized and encouraged academic achievers, underscoring his commitment to the educational development of Kaliabor. This year's celebration highlights the ongoing efforts to foster academic excellence and improve educational infrastructure, ensuring a bright future for the students of Kaliabor.