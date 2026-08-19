Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul inspects Water Supply project for Tata Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad

Assam Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul on August 19 conducted an on-ground inspection of the Water Supply Scheme being implemented for the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Testing facility at Jagiroad.

Accompanied by the Chief Engineer (Water & Sanitation), Executive Engineer and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Government of Assam, Paul reviewed the progress of the ongoing water infrastructure project.

The minister stressed the need for timely and efficient completion of the required water supply infrastructure to support the Tata semiconductor facility, which is among the state’s major industrial investments.

The inspection focused on ensuring that the water supply system is developed in line with the requirements of the upcoming industrial facility and that the project progresses without unnecessary delays.

Paul said strong infrastructure is essential to support industrial growth and contribute to Assam’s broader economic development.

The inspection was conducted as part of the government’s efforts to ensure that critical infrastructure is delivered in time to support major industrial projects in the state.