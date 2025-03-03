Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul has reiterated the BJP-led government's firm stance on the alleged Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, emphasizing that the administration was the first to take decisive action against the irregularities. He asserted that individuals who secured appointments through fraudulent means had been dismissed, and the matter remains under judicial scrutiny.

"The BJP government was the first to take a stand against the APSC scam and initiated strict action. Those who obtained jobs through corrupt practices have been removed. The issue is currently sub judice, but it is evident that this is a consequence of the Congress era’s flawed policies. The extent of misconduct that took place under Congress rule has come to light today. The party should apologize for it," Paul stated.

Addressing Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi’s remarks on Aurangzeb, Paul dismissed them as historically ignorant, asserting that Assam's cultural and religious identity remains distinct from the Mughal era.

"These people lack historical awareness. Assam is home to Maa Kamakhya Dham—how does Aurangzeb's legacy even relate here? They have abandoned history for political gains. Mark my words, you will witness the outcome for 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) in West Bengal soon. The BJP will form the government in 2026, and no one can prevent it," he asserted.