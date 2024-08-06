Assam’s Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal has demanded a detailed report on the severe waterlogging that plagued Guwahati on Tuesday, following intense rainfall the previous day. Singhal announced that a comprehensive review of the situation will be discussed on Wednesday to determine if any government lapses contributed to the crisis.

The heavy downpour on Monday led to widespread waterlogging across the city, causing major disruptions in traffic and leaving many commuters stranded. Key areas like Rukminigaon continued to be submerged on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes Guwahati.

Singhal has requested a detailed report from the district commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan, who oversees the Mission Flood-Free Guwahati initiative. “The DC has been asked to submit a full report by Wednesday, and it will be reviewed immediately to understand the cause of the flooding,” Singhal stated.

He said that if any governmental shortcomings are identified, corrective actions will be implemented. Regarding the possibility of rainwater from Meghalaya exacerbating the situation, Singhal assured that all factors will be examined in the report.