Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika addresses BJP election meeting in Laharighat, highlights flood protection and connectivity

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika addressed an election meeting at Pavakati Bazar in Laharighat, organised by the BJP’s Bhuragaon Mandal, highlighting development initiatives and infrastructure projects in the area.

Hazarika said Pavakati, which he described as one of the areas severely affected by floods in the past, has witnessed strengthened embankments and major flood protection works. He also highlighted Asom Mala road connectivity projects and claimed that Rs 1,000 crore has been brought for erosion protection works in the area.

The Minister said the government’s stated focus was on development without discrimination, with attention to different sections of society. He urged people to support the BJP in continuing its development agenda.

Hazarika has been campaigning in the Laharighat area ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

The claims regarding flood protection, erosion-control funding and other development works were made by Hazarika during the meeting.