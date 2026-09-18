Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika addresses public meeting, opens BJP election office ahead of Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika addressed a large public meeting and joining programme at Roumari Hafizia Madrassa in Dhing as the BJP intensified its organisational activities ahead of the forthcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

As part of the preparations for the bypoll, Hazarika also inaugurated the main election office of BJP Dhumdumia Mandal at Kadamoni Bazar in Dhing, marking the start of the party’s organisational work in the area before the electoral campaign.

During the programme at Roumari Hafizia Madrassa, Hazarika spoke about the party’s grassroots organisational efforts. He said the participation of people from different communities reflected the strength of the organisation and its focus on development and public welfare.

At Kadamoni Bazar, the inauguration of the BJP Dhumdumia Mandal election office signalled the beginning of the party’s preparations on the ground for the Nagaon bypoll. BJP workers and karyakartas have begun gearing up for the upcoming campaign in the area.

Hazarika also called for continued support and cooperation from the people, and said the party’s workers remained committed to issues of development and public welfare as the BJP moved ahead with its preparations for the by-election.