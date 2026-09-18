Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika addresses public meeting, opens BJP election office ahead of Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika addressed a large public meeting and joining programme at Roumari Hafizia Madrassa in Dhing as the BJP stepped up its organisational activities ahead of the forthcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

During the programme, Hazarika highlighted the party’s grassroots organisational efforts and said the participation of people from different communities reflected the strength of the organisation and its focus on development and public welfare.

As part of the preparations for the by-election, Hazarika also inaugurated the main election office of BJP Dhumdumia Mandal at Kadamoni Bazar in Dhing.

The inauguration marked the beginning of the party’s organisational work in the area ahead of the Nagaon bypoll, with BJP workers and karyakartas gearing up for the upcoming electoral campaign.

Hazarika called for continued support and cooperation from the people and said the party’s workers were committed to issues of development and public welfare.