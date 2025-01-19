Assam’s Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, has urged the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) to withdraw its planned 12-hour state-wide bandh on January 21, citing potential disruptions to the state’s socio-economic progress.

Hazarika stressed the importance of dialogue over protest, particularly as Assam prepares for Advantage Assam 2.0, a flagship initiative aimed at driving industrialization and economic growth. “A bandh at this critical juncture would jeopardize Assam’s economic momentum and send the wrong signal to potential investors,” he remarked.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to addressing the longstanding issues of the Koch Rajbongshi community, including the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and the resolution of concerns related to Kamatapur, Hazarika assured that the administration remains open to discussions.

“We respect the right to democratic protest but appeal to AKRSU to prioritize dialogue over disruption. Upon his return from promoting Advantage Assam 2.0 internationally, the Chief Minister will personally engage with AKRSU representatives to address their concerns,” he stated.

Hazarika also highlighted steps taken to uplift the Koch Rajbongshi community, such as the reservation of 13 medical seats for their students and facilitation of admissions into prestigious institutions like IITs.



The bandh call stems from mounting frustration over delays in granting ST status to six communities—Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi. The demand, initially assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, remains unresolved despite claims that these communities meet all five criteria for ST classification.

Concerns over backlash from existing tribal groups, who oppose the proposed inclusions, have reportedly stalled progress on the matter, both at the state and central levels.

On January 17, the Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad reaffirmed AKRSU’s decision to call for the bandh, criticizing the government’s perceived inaction on their demands.