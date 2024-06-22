Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika has embarked on a proactive assessment of flood-ravaged areas along the Darrang-Kamrup border, following the deluge caused by excessive water flow from Bhutan. Hazarika, taking to microblogging site X, highlighted the inundation of vast stretches in the Barnadi river region and pledged immediate relief measures for affected residents.

During his visit to Haldha, Hazarika inspected a damaged ring bund at Kahitali, Darrang, which had succumbed to floods from the Dimila river, resulting in inconvenience to local inhabitants. Assuring swift action, Hazarika announced that reconstruction efforts would commence promptly, starting the next day.

Earlier in the day, Hazarika had surveyed flood-hit Kalajal in Kamalpur, encountering technical challenges in the construction of embankments. He assured locals of his commitment to address these issues by engaging engineers from IIT Guwahati and the Water Resource Department.