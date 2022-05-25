GUWAHATI: Pijush Hazarika, Assam's Minister for Water Resources, today reached Barpeta district of Lower Assam amid the ongoing flood crisis in the state to review the situation.

Hazarika today visited the adjoining areas of Konra Satra in Barpeta which have been damaged by the flood waters of Brahmaputra.

The Minister assured that the Water Resource department will soon initiate steps for prevention of erosion in these areas.

He also inspected the erosion site near Boithaputa Ghat Satra at Baghbar in Barpeta today. As the erosion by Brahmaputra has invited a threat to the Satra, Hazarika said, through the assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) permanent security work will be executed after the monsoon.

Hazarika also inspected an ongoing construction site of a relief camp in Konra village.

To prevent any more erosion, Hazarika said, he has directed WR department officials to construct temporary safety dams from tomorrow.

"Also asked PWD officials to complete the path leading to the Satra at the earliest. I am always ready to serve the satra in every way in my own personal capacity," Hazarika informed.