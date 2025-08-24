Assam minister Pijush Hazarika assures permanent anti-erosion measures in Kokradanga after on-site inspection

Assam Cabinet Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, on Sunday undertook an on-the-spot inspection of the massive riverbank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra in Kokradanga, located along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Salmara-Mankachar district.



Traveling by speedboat from Dhubri, Hazarika visited the erosion-hit site, where nearly 400 meters of riverbank have been severely damaged, threatening nearby households and agricultural lands. The minister reviewed the ongoing emergency anti-erosion works initiated by the Water Resources Department and engaged with affected villagers to understand their concerns.



Responding to residents’ appeals for long-term solutions, Hazarika announced that the government would implement permanent protective measures along a 500-meter stretch of the riverbank. He directed officials to begin work immediately using Geo Mega Tubes, a proven technology for riverbank stabilization.



“We understand the urgency of this situation and the distress it has caused,” Hazarika said. “The government will not restrict itself to temporary measures. Strong, permanent protective works will be carried out to safeguard the lives and property of the people in Kokradanga.”



The inspection was attended by local MLA Aminul Islam, district commissioners of Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar, and BJP district presidents Ranjit Kumar Ray and Ranjit Kumar Saha, among others.



The minister’s assurance has brought renewed hope to residents who have long struggled against the destructive impact of river erosion. The initiation of permanent works using advanced technology is expected to provide much-needed stability and relief to the erosion-prone region.