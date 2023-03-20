Minister Pijush Hazarika has issued an open challenge to MLA Akhil Gogoi to debate on the loan issue, stating that he is ready to face him in an open debate. The challenge comes after Akhil Gogoi raised concerns about the high amount of loans taken by the government.

"I challenge Akhil Gogoi to a face-to-face debate on the loan issue. Who takes the highest loan? Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, or Kerala? I am ready to debate that with him," said Pijush Hazarika.

Pijush Hazarika also stated that he had said the same thing earlier and that a Google search would show that Assam is not among the top ten states taking the highest loan.

"Why is Akhil Gogoi so concerned about the loan? I am completely clueless. He should rather say that with the loan money, the government should not work in his constituency. As simple as that," added Pijush Hazarika.

The minister further stated that Akhil Gogoi never speaks about loan utilization for developmental works, but rather speaks of loans all the time.

"Now that the alliance has been formed between Congress and Akhil Gogoi, it's important to note that a few years ago, Congress ruled Punjab, and Punjab had the highest loan when Congress was in power. Akhil Gogoi never spoke against Congress then, but now that he is in an alliance with Congress, he has no right to speak about loans," Pijush Hazarika stated.

Pijush Hazarika has invited Akhil Gogoi to come forward and state that the developmental work done in his constituency should not be carried out with loan money. The open challenge has generated interest among the public, and people are looking forward to an engaging debate on the loan issue between the two leaders.