Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika today tried to show the difference in the prices of fuel between the states of Assam and Kerala.

Hazarika, who had recently compared the fuel prices between Assam and Karnataka, today took to social media platform X where he shared two reciepts from a petrol station in Kerala's Thalassery.

Sharing the recipets, Hazarika said that while petrol costs Rs 98 per liter in Assam, in CPI(M) ruled Kerala, petrol prices are at Rs 108 per liter.

Hazarika said: "In a recent post, we compared petrol prices in Karnataka and Assam, prompting scepticism from some. For further consideration, here's another post. In Kerala, governed by the CPI (M), considered proletariat, petrol is at Rs. 108, while in Assam, it's Rs. 98. A Kerala resident shared this receipt after my earlier post, questioning why their petrol couldn't be below Rs. 100 like in Assam. Whether Shell or regular, we've maintained Assam's petrol price at Rs 117 or Rs 108, and we'll persist in doing so. Naysayers may criticise, but our commitment to providing relief remains unwavering."

In a recent post, we compared petrol prices in Karnataka and Assam, prompting scepticism from some. For further consideration, here's another post. In Kerala, governed by the CPI (M), considered proletariat, petrol is at Rs. 108, while in Assam, it's Rs. 98. A Kerala resident… pic.twitter.com/ZJtH3eUj8a — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) November 14, 2023

Noteworthy here is that prior to this, Hazarika had shared a petrol pump reciept from Congress ruled Karnataka. The Assam cabinet minister had then too compared the fuel prices between Assam and Karnataka and had said that petrol prices in Karnataka are Rs 117 per liter, compared to Assam's Rs 98 per liter.

